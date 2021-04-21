Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Increases By 26.3%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

VKQ stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

