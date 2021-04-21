McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,511 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson stock opened at $194.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.