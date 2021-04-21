Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 8,500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

