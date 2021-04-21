Gustavo Arnal Acquires 20,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BBBY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

