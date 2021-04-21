Steven H. Rusing Sells 73,493 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

