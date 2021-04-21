Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Eight Capital

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MAW opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.57.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
