Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Eight Capital

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MAW opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.57.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

