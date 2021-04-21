Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.80.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon purchased 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,376,261.65. Insiders purchased a total of 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 over the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.