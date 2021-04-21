Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.36.

Shares of EFN opened at C$14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$7.91 and a twelve month high of C$14.69. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

