Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.81.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.95 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.37.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

