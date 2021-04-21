Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 351 call options.

SBS opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 143.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth about $6,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

