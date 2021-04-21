N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 70,000 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 224,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 116,186 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

