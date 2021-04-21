Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,609.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

UNTY stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

