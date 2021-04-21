Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Dyadic International worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $114,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of DYAI opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.