Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

