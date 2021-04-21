John Paul Foley Sells 100,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00.

PTON opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,521.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.