New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

