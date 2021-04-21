Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after acquiring an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

