Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

