Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 17,932 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,895% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

