Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $135,000 Stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 191.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of CareCloud worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the third quarter worth $3,276,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

MTBC stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

