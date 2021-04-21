Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NFE opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

