Insider Selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

