A. Akiva Katz Buys 109,812 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.

On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.

CLI opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $11,881,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

