A. Akiva Katz Buys 109,812 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,767,973.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40.
- On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.
- On Friday, March 5th, A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00.
CLI opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.
CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $11,881,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mack-Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
