Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires Shares of 9,680 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of THRY opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,716 shares of company stock worth $16,333,149. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

