Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $118,000 Position in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

NYSE LEAP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

About Ribbit LEAP

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.