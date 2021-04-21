Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes $118,000 Position in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
NYSE LEAP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $16.36.
About Ribbit LEAP
