Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $52,333,000.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last quarter.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

