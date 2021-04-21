Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Envela worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Envela stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.10. Envela Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

