Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires Shares of 3,446 Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $10,595,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

Oncorus Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

