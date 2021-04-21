Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 8,895.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Insiders sold 419,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,606 in the last quarter.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

