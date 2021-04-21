CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.35.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$51.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.37. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

