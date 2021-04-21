Eight Capital Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$16.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.29. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

