Shaw Communications’ (SJR.B) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$40.50 price target on the stock.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark raised Shaw Communications from a tender rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.00.

SJR.B opened at C$34.94 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of C$21.39 and a 1 year high of C$35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.77%.

In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

