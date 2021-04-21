ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ENI stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

