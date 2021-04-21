Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Steven Madden stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

