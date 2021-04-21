Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).
Shares of ATOM opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $431.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
