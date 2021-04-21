Grubhub (GRUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Grubhub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,638 shares of company stock valued at $726,591. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

