Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 343,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,949,443 shares.The stock last traded at $24.78 and had previously closed at $23.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after buying an additional 221,143 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

