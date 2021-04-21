Raymond James Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $330.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BABA. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $229.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $621.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.42. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

