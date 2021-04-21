Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $22.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,873.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.