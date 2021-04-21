Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $30.83. Ontrak shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 117 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTRK. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $6,871,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at $6,699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

