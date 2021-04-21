ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.41. ThredUp shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 578 shares traded.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

