Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.93. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 66,891 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Globalstar by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.