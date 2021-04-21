Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.93. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 66,891 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Globalstar by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
