Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €184.10 ($216.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €187.63 and a 200-day moving average of €169.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -164.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €64.70 ($76.12) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

