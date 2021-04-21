Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €184.10 ($216.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €187.63 and a 200-day moving average of €169.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -164.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €64.70 ($76.12) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

