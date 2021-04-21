Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,257,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,366,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.
About Singapore Airlines
