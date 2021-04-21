Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,257,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 3,366,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGF opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

