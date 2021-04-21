RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 821,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.60. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

