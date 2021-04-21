iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

Get iHuman alerts:

Shares of IH opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. iHuman has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,684,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.