iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.
Shares of IH opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89. iHuman has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $31.58.
iHuman Company Profile
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.