Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expands By 27.1%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 46,420,000 shares. Currently, 37.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

