Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Eight Capital

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

CVE:RUP opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.99 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Rupert Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,659,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,517,085. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $214,244.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

