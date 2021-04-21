Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

