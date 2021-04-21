The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of SO opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in The Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

